Magnitude 4.5 quake jolts San Joaquin, Iloilo

Earthquake Information No.2

Date and Time: 16 Oct 2020 - 08:27 AM

Magnitude = 4.5

Depth = 006 kilometers

Location = 10.50N, 122.06E - 014 km S 45° W of San Joaquin (Iloilo)

MANILA - A magnitude 4.5 earthquake jolted San Joaquin, Iloilo at 8:27 a.m. Friday.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology recorded the epicenter at 14 kilometers southwest of San Joaquin. Two more quakes were recorded at around 8:32 a.m. and 8:41 a.m.

The series of quakes forced patients of San Joaquin Mother and Child Hospital to vacate the building.

Iloilo Provinces' PDRRMO Head Jerry Bionat said there is no recorded damage as of posting.

Phivolcs also recorded a magnitude 4.1 quake at 10:48 p.m. with epicenter in Miag-ao, a nearby town of San Joaquin.