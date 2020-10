MANILA — The House of Representatives on Friday approved on third and final reading the proposed P4.5 trillion 2021 national budget.

With 257 affirmative votes, 6 negative votes, and no abstention, lawmakers passed House Bill No. 7727.

The lower chamber created a small committee to receive and resolve all individual amendments to the budget.

Lawmakers have until Monday, October 19, to submit amendments.

More details to follow.