Catarman places 23 barangays under ECQ

MANILA - The local government of Catarman has placed 23 of its barangays under a strict enhanced community quarantine to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Nag lockdown tayo sa 23 barangays dahil sa malakas na transmission. Wala tayong ibang paraan dyan,” said Mayor Francisco Rosales Jr.

The following areas are under ECQ from Oct. 15 until Oct. 30:

- Acacia

- Airport Village

- Bangkerohan

- Baybay

- Calachuchi

- Cawayan

- Casoy

- Dalakit

- Ipil-ipil

- Jose Abad Santos

- Jose P. Rizal

- Lapulapu

- Macagtas

- Mabolo

- Molave

- Narra

- Sampaguita

- Santol

- Talisay

- UEP Zone 1

- UEP Zone 2

- UEP Zone 3

- Yakal

In an interview on TeleRadyo, Rosales said Catarman houses national and provincial offices and several businesses.



Under a stricter lockdown, face-to-face classes are suspended and work from home arrangement will be implemented for private and government offices.

Movement of people shall be regulated through a home quarantine pass.

Operation of the mass public transportation in the poblacion area including tricycle, habal-habal, and pedicabs are also suspended.

Checkpoints will be established in entry and exit points in Barangay Macagtas, Barangay Old Rizal, and Barangay Bangkerohan.

As of Thursday, Catarman recorded 116 confirmed COVID-19 infections with 60 active cases. Of the total, 55 have recovered and 1 died.