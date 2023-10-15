PAGASA image

MANILA - Large parts of the country will experience sunny and hot weather for most of the week, the state weather bureau said Sunday.

In its weekly weather outlook, PAGASA said the northeasterly windflow will prevail over Northern Luzon throughout the week. It will weaken by Thursday and Friday, but will surge over the weekend.

A shear line, or tailend of cold front, may also form over the eastern side of Luzon. This may bring rains over Cagayan Valley on Tuesday and Wednesday, and over Calabarzon and Bicol region over the weekend.

Most of the country will be sunny and hot throughout the week, with intense thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening over southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

Metro Manila will be sunny and hot with isolated thunderstorms this week, but will be mostly dry on Wednesday and Thursday.

PAGASA is not expecting any weather disturbance inside the Philippine area of responsibility this week.

It also said it may declare the onset of the northeast monsoon or amihan season within the week.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.

RELATED VIDEO