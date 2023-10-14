Jesus is Lord celebrates 45th anniversary

Jesus is Lord's Bro. Eddie Villanueva. Izzy Lee, ABS-CBN News

A resounding display of unity resonated at the Luneta Quirino Grandstand on Saturday as the Jesus is Lord (JIL) religious organization celebrated its 45th anniversary.

The grand event drew an immense crowd of loyal members.

Established in 1978 by Bro. Eddie Villanueva, who currently serves as a congressman representing the Citizens' Battle Against Corruption (CIBAC) Party-list, JIL has grown into a powerful spiritual force, with a membership exceeding a million, according to its website.

"Si Jesus Christ ang tunay na may-ari ng Jesus is the Lord Church Worldwide Ministry, sapagkat siya'y tunay na Diyos na nagkatawang tao. Lumabas ako, kayo, kayong lahat," Villanueva said during his speech.

In attendance was his son, Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, a prominent figure in Philippine politics since 2016.

In his speech, he passionately articulated the organization's stance on significant issues, vehemently opposing same-sex marriage and divorce.

"'Yung gusto natin yung annulment dapat. 'Yung mahihirap may access sa annulment, hindi lang pangmayaman," he said.

"Pero yung paghiwalayin mo yung mag-asawa, gumawa ka ng drive-thru dito sa Pilipinas at sabihin mong ayoko na sa asawa ko, maghihiwalay na kami. Ayaw natin yun," he added.

The celebration garnered attention from various political figures and government officials. Notable attendees included Senator JV Ejercito, Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, Associate Justice Efren dela Cruz, Rep. Salvador Pleyto, and Rep. Boy dela Cruz.

Senator Sonny Angara presented a resolution lauding and commending JIL for reaching its 45-year milestone.