Signal No. 1 hoisted in 4 provinces as Neneng set to intensify

MANILA - Signal No. 1 has been raised over 4 provinces, as Tropical Depression Neneng is forecast to escalate into a severe tropical storm Saturday, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its 11 a.m. bulletin, PAGASA said Neneng was located 510 km East of Calayan, Cagayan as of 10 a.m. with maximum winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) and packing gusts up to 70 kph.

Neneng is moving west northwestward at 15 kph.

Batanes, Cagayan, and Babuyan Islands are expected to experience heavy to intense with at times torrential rains.

Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, and Ilocos Norte may experience moderate to heavy with at times intense rains, while light to moderate with at times heavy rains may be experienced in the northern part of Isabela and the rest of Ilocos Region and Cordillera Administrative Region.

Signal No. 1 is raised in the entire Batanes, Cagayan (including Babuyan Islands), Apayao, and Ilocos Norte.

The northern portion of Abra and Isabela are included on the list, with rainbands lashing on Extreme Northern Luzon.

Neneng may intensify into a severe tropical storm as it approaches the Batanes-Babuyan area Sunday, before exiting the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Monday.