Several roads to undergo reblocking on Oct 14-17: MMDA

MANILA—Motorists passing through Pasig City and Quezon City were advised by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Friday to take alternate routes this weekend as several roads in the area will undergo reblocking from October 14 to 17.

The concrete reblocking and repairs by the Department of Public Works and Highways began at 11 p.m. on Oct 14.

Among the sections to be closed to traffic is the third lane from the sidewalk of the NB stretch of EDSA in Quezon City (after Boni Serrano flyover).

Other roads affected by reblocking and repair are:

C-5 Road Pasig City truck lane

(KM 15 + 171 to KM 15 + 665)

C-5 Road Brgy. Bagong Ilog in front of Corazon Funeral Services

4Fairview Avenue NB Quezon City between Yakal St., and Milano Dr., (2nd lane from sidewalk)

Cloverleaf EDSA NB to segment of NLEX SB (I inner lane)

Roosevelt Avenue corner EDSA SB

Payatas Road, Quezon City near AMLAC Ville Subdivision

EDSA SB Quezon City (Balingasa Creek to Olivers Footbridge)

The roads will be fully passable again by 5 a.m on Monday, Oct. 17.