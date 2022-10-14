RAMMB/Himawari 8 image

MANILA—Tropical depression Neneng may develop into a tropical storm in 24 hours as it continues its movement towards Luzon Strait, PAGASA said late Friday.

In its 11 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Neneng was last sighted 685 kilometers east of Calayan, Cagayan packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center with 70 kph gusts.

PAGASA said Neneng may pass close or make landfall in the vicinity of Babuyan Islands or Batanes on Sunday morning or afternoon, then exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Monday.

The weather agency raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 in the following areas, where 39 to 61 kph winds are expected within 36 hours.

Batanes

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Eastern portion of Apayao (Luna, Santa Marcela, Flora, Pudtol)

Northern portion of Isabela (Santa Maria, San Pablo, Maconacon)

Extreme northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Bangui, Burgos)

"Per latest track and intensity forecast, the most likely highest wind signal that will be hoisted is Wind Signal No.2," PAGASA said.

PAGASA image

On Saturday early morning through afternoon, the state weather bureau said that light to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible over Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Apayao, Kalinga, Ilocos Norte, and Abra.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are likely over Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, and Ilocos Norte during the rest of Saturday through Sunday evening.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are likely over the northern portion of Isabela and the rest of Ilocos Region and Cordillera Administrative Region, PAGASA added.

Check the ABS-CBN Weather Center for more updates.