NOAA/Himawari 8

MANILA — Tropical cyclone "Neneng" intensified into a tropical storm Saturday as it moved towards the Batanes-Babuyan area, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

The country's 14th tropical cyclone this year is currently packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center with gusts of up to 80 kph.

Based on the weather agency's 5 p.m. bulletin, Tropical Storm Neneng was last spotted 255 km east southeast of Calayan, Cagayan and was moving westward at 30 kph.

It became a tropical storm around 2 p.m. and may reach the severe tropical storm category once it traverses around the areas of Babuyan Islands and Batanes.

"This tropical cyclone may further intensify into a typhoon on Tuesday," said PAGASA.

Signal No. 2 is hoisted in the following areas:

LUZON

- Batanes

- Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

- Apayao

- northern Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Lagayan)

- Ilocos Norte

The following areas have been placed under Signal No. 1:

LUZON

- Northern Isabela (Santa Maria, San Pablo, Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan, Ilagan City, Tumauini, Cabagan, Santo Tomas, Quezon, Delfin Albano, Mallig, Quirino, Gamu, Roxas)

- Kalinga, the rest of Abra

- Northern Mountain Province (Paracelis, Natonin, Barlig, Sadanga, Bontoc, Sagada, Besao)

- Northern Ilocos Sur (Sinait, Cabugao, San Juan, Magsingal, Santo Domingo, San Ildefonso, San Vicente, Santa Catalina, Bantay, City of Vigan, Santa, Caoayan, Narvacan, Nagbukel, Santa Maria, San Esteban, Santiago, Burgos, Banayoyo, Lidlidda, San Emilio, Quirino, Gregorio del Pilar, Galimuyod, City of Candon, Santa Lucia, Salcedo)

PAGASA image

NENENG MAY MAKE LANDFALL AROUND BABUYAN, BATANES

"Neneng" is expected to move westwards towards the Luzon Strait until Sunday morning, said PAGASA. It may also make landfall within Babuyan Islands or Batanes on Sunday morning.

After this, it will "exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Monday as it begins turning generally southwestward in response to an arriving northeasterly surge," according to the latest weather bulletin.

Batanes and Cagayan areas, including the Babuyan Islands, will experience heavy to intense rains Saturday night.

Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, and Ilocos Norte, meanwhile, will experience moderate to heavy with at times intense rains.

PAGASA noted that there will also be light to moderate with at times heavy rains will in northern Isabela and the rest of the Ilocos and Cordillera Administrative Region later in the day.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Friday said agencies are closely monitoring the impact of the tropical cyclone.

Relief goods and material, he noted, have already been put "as close as possible" to the possible areas where Neneng is expected to pass through.

