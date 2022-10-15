MANILA — Major cemeteries in the capital region have begun their preparations for this year's All Souls and All Saints' Day, as COVID-19 restrictions further ease under the "new normal."

At the Manila North Cemetery, the management is expecting an influx of about 3 to 4 million visitors on All Souls' Day. It said it would adhere to the guidelines set by the Manila government.

In the cemetery, among the oldest and the biggest in Manila, the cleaning, painting and renovation of graves will be set until October 25.

Internment operations will be temporarily closed starting October 28, and will resume on November 3.

For those who will visit their departed loved ones, the main gates of the cemeteries are open from 5:00 am to 5:00 pm only starting October 29 until November 2.

The management will now allow vaccinated children ages 12 years old to visit.

In the earlier guidelines released by LGU, only vaccinated children have been allowed, but this was changed by the local government on Friday.

Those who will be visiting must take note of the things not allowed inside the cemetery.

Among them are flammable materials, firearms and sharp objects like knife, cutter etc.

Videoke or any sound system that will cause loud sounds are not allowed inside the cemetery. Other banned items include alcoholic beverages, deck cards, bingo cards or gambling materials.

Vehicles will also not be permitted inside the cemetery.

MANILA SOUTH CEMETERY

The same guidelines will be implemented at the Manila South Cemetery.

Meanwhile, some families took advantaged of the weekend and good weather to clean the grave of their relatives.

They said they decided to clean the grave early to avoid possible congestion in the days people are allowed to clean graves.

At the Manila South Cemetery, some have already paid a visit to their loved ones.

This includes the family of Paul Sicat, who offered flowers, lit candles and prayed.

Some residents near the cemetery who offer painting and cleaning job of graves hope many will avail of their services.

“Masaya kami na nabuksan na ang memorial sa dalaw para meron na kaming pagkakitan pambili ng bigas tsaka ulam yun naman ang hanap buhay namin dito,” Timmy Bareja, a cemetery cleaner, said.

Meanwhile, the management of the major cemeteries in Metro Manila appeals to the visitors to strictly follow health protocols to avoid the spread of COVID-19.