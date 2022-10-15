MANILA -- Farmers' groups trooped to the head office of the Department of Agriculture (DA) on Saturday to protest "worsening hunger and poverty" experienced by peasant families in the country.

Marking the United Nations' 14th International Rural Women's Day, women farmers from Cebu, Bohol, Panay island and Cavite who are members of the Amihan National Federation of Peasant Women, along with other organizations, joined the rally.

To elaborate on the financial condition of farmers, the groups listed on two huge whiteboards their expenses during production, as well as at home.

Women farmers on October 15, 2022 demand that government buy at least 20-25% of their produce to lessen their losses, and also provide them subsidy and additional support amid rising prices of commodities. Joyce Balancio, ABS-CBN News

"Iyong listahan na iyon ay pagpapakita na iyong bawat isang magsasaka ay kailangan niya ng P53,500 para makapagtanim sa isang ektaryang palayan, at iyong halaga na iyon, kalakhan doon ay inutang ng mga magsasaka dahil sa kawalan ng support subsidy ng gobyerno, at kapag nabenta ang kanilang palay sa P12 o P14 kada kilo, ay talaga naman sila ay luging-lugi na," Cathy Estavillo, secretary general of Amihan, said in an interview.

Mirian Villanueva, who comes from a family of farmers in Cavite, said they can no longer sustain their needs.

"Nakapamahal ng presyo ng kalakal kaya ang ginagawa namin, hinahati namin ang pagkain namin bago pa namin ibenta, pero hindi sapat. Kahit anong gawin namin na pagsisikap, talagang hirap na hirap kami pagdating sa pinansyal dahil kapag anihan, pambayad utang lang namin sa lagi ng gastos namin sa produksyon," she said.

The groups urged the government to help lessen their losses amid rising prices of commodities by giving them at least a P15,000 financial subsidy.

Government should also boost local production and avoid depending on importation, they said.

"Patuloy na panawagan ay bilhin ng gobyerno iyong at least 20% to 25% ng ating lokal na produksyon, sa halagang hindi bababa sa 20 pesos per kilo nang sa ganoon iyong magsasaka natin ay may magagamit sa susunod na planting season at hindi niya uutangin ang kanyang gagamitin sa pagsasaka," Estavillo noted.

They also demanded that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, who is also the acting Agriculture secretary, address the "worsening poverty" reflected by rising inflation during his administration.

At least 10% of the national budget should be diverted to the agriculture sector for subsidies, irrigation, post-harvest facilities, and other forms of support, the groups said.

"Kung talagang gugustuhin niya, kung talagang may political will siya, na talagang resolbahin iyong ating krisis sa pagkain ay napakalaki, madali sa kaniya bilang pangulo, kaya niya magdivert ng mga pondo na ilalaan sa ating agrikultura," Estavillo said.

