MANILA - The Philippines recorded 2,367 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday , data from the Department of Health showed, bringing the country's total to 3,980,629.

ABS-CBN News Data Analytics head Edson Guido said this puts the positivity rate from October 9 to 14 to 15.0%.

Thirty-eight new deaths were also reported, raising the total to 63,477.

The number of active cases is now at 26,404, while the total number of those who recovered from the illness has reached 3,890,748.