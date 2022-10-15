2 killed, 2 injured in Navotas shooting

MANILA—Two people were killed while two others were injured in a shooting in Navotas City on Friday.

According to the initial investigation, two of the victims were inside their home in Brgy. Tagos South and were preparing food when two unidentified men suddenly appeared.

One of them shot at the window, and the other shot at the door several times, hitting the victims before the suspects fled.

The victims were rushed to the hospital. Two of them were declared dead on arrival. One victim is recovering, while the other is in critical condition.

Police are investigating the case.

