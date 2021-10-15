Some OFWs arrive at the lobby of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 in Parañaque City on July 1, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA—The Philippines has issued an updated list of "green" countries where fully vaccinated travelers are no longer required to undergo facility-based quarantine, Malacañang said Friday.

From Oct. 16 to 31, 2021, passengers coming from Romania are also not allowed to enter the Philippines after the European country was tagged under the "red" list or classified as high risk for COVID-19.

According to the updated list released by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Thursday, there are now 49 countries, jurisdictions and territories in the "green" lane, which is considered low-risk based on their COVID-19 diseases incidence rate.

Below is the full updated list of "green" countries:

Algeria

American Samoa

Bhutan

Burkina Faso

Cameroon

Cayman Islands

Chad

China (Mainland)

Comoros

Republic of the Congo

Cook Islands

Eritrea

Falkland Islands (Malvinas)

Gibraltar

Hong Kong (Special Administrative Region of China)

Kiribati

Madagascar

Mali

Marshall Islands

Federated States of Micronesia

Montserrat

Nauru

New Zealand

Nicaragua

Niger

Niue

North Korea

Northern Mariana Islands

Palau

Poland

Saba (Special Municipality of the Kingdom of the Netherlands)

Saint Helena

Saint Pierre and Miquelon

Samoa

Sierra Leone

Sint Eustatius

Solomon Islands

Sudan

Syria

Taiwan

Tajikistan

Tanzania

Tokelau

Tonga

Turkmenistan

Tuvalu

Uzbekistan

Vanuatu

Yemen

All other countries, jurisdictions and territories not mentioned are classified as "yellow" list, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said.

The Philippine government said Wednesday inbound travelers from "green lanes" who had completed their COVID-19 vaccination were no longer required to undergo facility-based quarantine upon arriving in the country.

Fully vaccinated foreign nationals are required to present a negative result for RT-PCR tests taken within 72 hours prior to departure from the country of origin.

"Upon arrival, no facility-based quarantine will be further required but the passenger is enjoined to self-monitor for any symptoms until the 14th day," Roque said.

Meanwhile, fully vaccinated Filipinos can choose between the following options:

Facility-based quarantine until the release of a negative RT-PCR test taken in the quarantine facility upon arrival

No facility-based quarantine after getting a negative RT-PCR test within 72 hours prior to departure from the country of origin but the passenger is enjoined to self-monitor for any symptoms until the 14th day

For the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, or individuals whose vaccination status cannot be independently verified, and those vaccinated but failed to comply with the test-before-travel requirements, they shall undergo facility-based quarantine until the release of a negative RT-PCR test taken on the fifth day, he said.

In the case of foreign nationals, they shall be required to secure hotel reservations for at least 6 days, added the official.

Meanwhile, unvaccinated or partially vaccinated minors traveling with their fully vaccinated parents or guardians shall be required to observe quarantine protocols corresponding to their vaccination status, Roque said.

For fully vaccinated travelers under the "yellow" list, they will undergo facility-based quarantine until the release of a negative RT-PCR test taken on the fifth day. After which, they shall be required to undergo home quarantine until their tenth day.

Under IATF's guidelines, inbound international travel of all persons, regardless of vaccination status, coming from or who have been to "red" list within the last 14 days prior to arrival to the Philippines shall not be allowed.

Only Filipinos returning to the country via government-initiated repatriation, non-government-initiated repatriation, and Bayanihan Flights may be allowed entry, subject to testing and quarantine protocols.

