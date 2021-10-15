

MANILA— The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) on Friday urged the voting public not to elect candidates involved in drugs in the May 2022 elections.

“Dismiss candidates who are involved in illegal drug activities. They do not deserve your votes. We urge the voting public to choose wisely our next leaders,” said PDEA Director General Wilkins Villanueva.

PDEA made the statement following the recent arrest of a mayoralty bet and four others at a checkpoint in Mountain Province.

Authorities were conducting checkpoint operations in Oowayen, Barangay Poblacion in Sadanga town on Oct. 13 when they arrested a former police officer who is running for mayor in Sabangan, Mountain Province.

Seized from the group were 19 bricks of dried marijuana leaves, with an estimated street value of ₱2,280,000, and one black Toyota HiAce Grandia.



PDEA said reelectionists and prospective bets who are in collusion with drug syndicates will likely continue to lord it over the polls. The agency said drug money may be used to fund the campaign of certain politicians seeking government posts.

“Your vote is precious and please treat it that way. If we want to attain drug-free communities, we should opt for leaders who genuinely defend the nation from illegal drugs,” Villanueva said.

