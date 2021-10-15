Rain pours on pedestrians in Quezon City on Oct. 11, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA— Brace for rains.

PAGASA on Friday announced the onset of the La Niña phenomenon and the termination of the southwest monsoon season or habagat in the country.

The La Niña may last until the first quarter of 2022, the state weather bureau said in statement. The country may receive near to above normal rainfall conditions from October 2021 to March 2022.

PAGASA also said 4 to 6 tropical cyclones, most of which would hit land, may enter the Philippine area of responsibility within this period.

Weather disturbances may enhance the northeast monsoon, which could trigger floods, flashfloods and rain-induced landslides.

The eastern sections of the country, which normally receive greater amount of rainfall at this time of year, is susceptible to these hazards, PAGASA added.

Since July 2021, sea surface temperatures in the central and equatorial Pacific started to cool and further temperature drop strengthened in September, reaching the La Niña threshold.

Meanwhile, the agency also declared that the southwest monsoon season was "officially over."

"This means that the season in the Philippines is now in the process of transition, which will lead to the gradual onset and progression of the northeast monsoon in the coming weeks," PAGASA said.

The agency explained that the habagat has significantly weakened over the past few days. The high pressure area over mainland Asia has also strengthened while the northeasterly surge over Northern Luzon is expected within the next 5 days.

