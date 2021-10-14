PAGASA: ITCZ to bring rains over Luzon, Visayas Friday

Courtesy of Japanese Meteorological Agency

MANILA—The intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) will bring rains in parts of Luzon and the Visayas Friday, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Visayas, Northern Mindanao and Caraga could experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms, the agency said.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country may have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms, PAGASA added.

Tropical Storm Maring left the Philippine area of responsibility on Wednesday. The storm left at least 30 people dead in its wake.