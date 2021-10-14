MANILA—More than 900,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the country on Thursday night.

Some 862,290 vials of the vaccine arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City, while 76,050 doses of the same brand arrived in Cebu at 6:35 p.m.

The two deliveries were part of the 2,290,860 Pfizer-BioNTech jabs purchased by government through the help of the Asian Development Bank.

The US-manufactured vaccines that have not yet been delivered will arrive on Friday and Saturday, vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr. said.

"Marami tayo na-order na Pfizer vaccines. We have ordered more than 40 million and we are expecting ... 11 million per month," said Galvez.

The government earlier announced the pilot implementation of COVID-19 vaccination of minors, which will begin on Oct. 15, Friday.

The Pfizer coronavirus jab was one of the first brands to be granted emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration for minors.

US Charge d’Affaires Heather Variava cited the experience of the United States in vaccinating their own minors. She accompanied Galvez in welcoming the newly-arrived vaccines in NAIA.

"We have more than 10 million teenagers in the United States who have been vaccinated and results were very good. I think vaccinating our children is a way for them to resume some in-person schooling which is very important for their future, and the future of the country," she said.

— Report from Joyce Balancio, ABS-CBN News

