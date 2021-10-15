A health worker in full protective gear is on duty at the Ospital ng Sampaloc, April 30, 2020. The hospital reopened following a temporary shutdown of operations after many of its doctors and nurses tested positive for COVID-19. Jeff Canoy, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The implementation of the new alert level system and granular lockdowns has done much to improve the health care utilization rate of Metro Manila, the One Hospital Command said Friday.

Dr. Marylaine Padlan of the OHCC said the command continues to receive 200 to 300 calls for hospital referrals daily, with most of the requests coming from the National Capital Region.

However, this is a significant decrease from when Metro Manila experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases back in August, when calls to the OHCC climbed to about 500 per day.

“In terms po sa implementation dito sa NCR, nakatulong po siya, dahil na-control iyong mga cases natin sa ground na po. Nakita naman po natin bumababa iyong daily cases natin. So, mas kumonti iyong nagre-require ng isolation facilities o ng hospitalization,” Padlan said during the Laging Handa briefing.

(In terms of implementation here in NCR (National Capital Region), it helped control our cases on the ground. We saw that daily cases decreased. So there were less people requiring isolation facilities or hospitalization.)

Compared to the surge last August and September, Padlan said they were able to refer more people to hospitals at the start of October.

The capital region, home to over 13 million people, will be placed under Alert Level 3 from Oct. 16 to 31 amid improving COVID-19 case numbers.

Under the new alert level, several establishments will be allowed to operate at up to 30 percent of indoor venue capacity for fully vaccinated individuals and up to 50 percent outdoor capacity.

Padlan, however, cautioned the public from being complacent with the decrease in cases, as relaxation of pandemic curbs would mean more mobility for the population.

"We will still follow our health protocols and minimum health standards po, para maiwasan na natin iyong pag-akyat ulit ng mga kaso natin po (to prevent another surge in cases),” she said.

