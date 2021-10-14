Iloilo, Cebu interesado sa pagbabakuna sa mga bata kontra COVID

MANILA - Kasama ang Iloilo at Cebu sa mga interesado na mapasama sa mga mapapayagan nang magbakuna sa mga menor de edad mula 12 hanggang 17 anyos.

Ayon kay vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr, ito ay kasunod ng paghahanda ng national government para sa pilot implementation ng pagbabakuna ng mga bata laban sa COVID-19 simula Biyernes, Oct. 15.

"There are many local government units and also hospitals who are asking for the pilot (implementation). Even iyong Iloilo and other areas in Cebu, they are asking for the pilot project," ani Galvez nitong Huwebes.

Bukod sa Iloilo at Cebu, may ilang lugar din aniya sa Region 3 at Region 4-A ang gusto rin makapagsimula ng pediatric vaccination. Pero ayon kay Galvez, dapat tapusin muna ang vaccination sa walong lugar sa Metro Manila.

Hindi naman matagal umano maghihintay ang ibang lugar sa labas ng Metro Manila dahil naka-schedule na palawigin agad ang pagbabakuna sa mga menor de edad sa oras na maging maayos ang pilot implementation nito.

"Ang first phase natin October 15, then next phase we will spread out the vaccination to different NCR cities this coming October 19. October 22, we will have a run down to different regions also and more or less November 5, we will have the full vaccination of children from 15 to 17," paliwanag ni Galvez.

Sinalubong niya ang bagong dating na mahigit 900,000 na dose ng Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine pasado alas 9 ng gabi nitong Huwebes.

Matatandaang Pfizer ang isa sa mga brand ng bakuna na binigyan ng emergency use authorization ng Food and Drug Administration na ligtas na magamit sa mga menor de edad.

Kumpiyansa naman si US Charge d’Affaires Heather Variava sa Pfizer vaccine na magamit sa mga menor de edad sa Pilipinas. Kasama si Variava ni Galvez sa mga sumalubong sa mga bakuna sa Ninoy Aquino International Airport sa Pasay City.

"We have more than 10 million teenagers in the United States who have been vaccinated and results were very good. I think vaccinating our children is a way for them to resume some in-person schooling which is very important for their future, and the future of the country," aniya.

— Ulat ni Joyce Balancio, ABS-CBN News

