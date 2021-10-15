DAVAO CITY — The Mindanao Consortium of Ateneos, composed of the Ateneo de Davao University, Xavier University in Cagayan de Oro, and Ateneo de Zamboanga University, is urging the Commission on Elections to open more voter registration sites and offered their campuses to be the venues of satellite registration.

The consortium also urged Comelec to release the election guidelines before the deadline of voter registration. It urged the poll body to prioritize and accommodate the youth, especially the out-of-school youth, who are first time voters to facilitate high voter turnout.

Despite the more than 63 million voters registered for the 2022 national elections, Xavier University president Father Mars Tan highlighted the importance of the remaining unregistered voters in the country.

"Around 10 million individuals remain unregistered. And given only few weeks more to go, it's a big challenge to reach out to the remaining unregistered qualified voters," he said in a virtual conference on Wednesday.

He said among the reasons for registration hesitancy is the distance of voter registration sites and fears brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ateneo de Davao University president Father Joel Tabora said they are glad that the Congress heeded the people's clamor to extend the deadline of voters' registration, but urged Comelec to maximize the accommodation of voters.

"We call on Comelec to accommodate all and to please not cut its daily registration process short because some internal local quota has been reached," he said.

He encouraged the voters to know the candidates well before choosing, citing the colorful profiles of presidential candidates that include two former PNP chiefs, the son of a former president and dictator, a former world-class champion boxer, a former actor and current mayor, and a widow of a former mayor and the current vice president of the Philippines.

"As a consortium of Ateneos of Mindanao, we come to encourage the electorate to consider not just a list of formers but to discern among the candidates, who may be the right person or who may inspire the right team of competent people to lead the nation forward."

The Mindanao Consortium of Ateneos would also like to know the programs and what they are standing for in the issues of COVID-19 pandemic, peace process in Mindanao, ending the violent extremism in Mindanao and CPP-NPA-NDF rebellion, and the protection of the environment.