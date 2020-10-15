Warrantless arrests clarified in anti-terror law implementing rules: DOJ

Protesters hold a rally in UP Diliman on July 4, 2020 as they condemn the recently signed Anti-Terror Law. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Department of Justice said Thursday it clarified the anti-terror law's provision on warrantless arrests in its implementing rules and regulations, adding it was constitutional.

The IRR will be released by the weekend "at the very least," said Doj Undersecretary Adrian Sugay.

"Yes, klinaro namin kung ano talaga ang ibig sabihin nun, ano ang dapat din sundin na ibang batas. Nilinaw namin lahat 'yan at s'yempre nakaayon 'yan sa ating Konstitusyon," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo when asked about the law's provision on warrantless arrest.

(Yes we clarified its meaning, what other laws should be followed. We clarified all of it and it abides by the Constitution.)

"'Yung IRR nililinaw hindi lang kung ano ang dapat gawin ng ating law enforcement agencies. Mas importante rito kasi na magabayan ang ating mamayan kung paano susundin ang batas mismo. Para 'yan sa ating lahat, hindi lang sa kapulisan o sino man ang magpapatupad sa parte ng ating pamahalaan."

(The IRR clarifies what our law enforcement agencies should do. What is more important is it should guide the people to follow the law. It's for all of us, not just the police or authorities that will enforce it.)

President Rodrigo Duterte signed the law on July 3, which became effective 2 weeks later. Some 37 petitions against it has been filed before the Supreme Court.

"Ang batas ay epektibo o valid hanggat di sinasantabi ng Supreme Court so hanggat pending ang petitions, we presume that the law is valid," Sugay said.

(The law is effective or valid until it has been set aside by the Supreme Court so as long as the petitions remain pending we presume that the law is valid.)