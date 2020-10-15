Viral clip showing ‘gyrating’ LTO employees not official campaign - DOTr

MANILA – A viral clip of female employees of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) taking on the popular “It Really Hurts” dance challenge to remind motorists of road rules is not an official campaign of the Department of Transportation (DOTr), an official said Thursday.

Transportation Assistant Secretary Goddes Hope Libiran told Teleradyo the video was “made voluntarily by a group of well-meaning women who wanted to help promote the campaigns of the agency.”

“Instead of making it for fun only, ginawa nilang (they made it) something educational,” she said.

The clip, which showed 5 women shaking their hips as the song lyrics told of penalties on traffic violations, was criticized by the Philippine Commission on Women (PCW) due to lack of gender sensitivity.

But for Libiran, the dance challenge made by employees of LTO-Central Luzon was “speaking... the language of stakeholders.”

“Sa sarili kong pananaw, it’s speaking on the language of stakeholders... maraming nakaka-relate na drivers, commuters, millennials. Para kumalat, ‘yun ang kanilang ginawa,” she said.

(In my view, it's speaking the language of stakeholders... many drivers, commuters, drivers could relate. So it would go viral, that's what they did.)

On her official Facebook account, Libiran posted the clip that was popularized by internet star Mimiyuuuh, praising the LTO employees for a "catchy, entertaining and informative video."

In response to PCW's advisory, she said they would require employees to ensure gender sensitivity in creating information and communication materials.

In a statement Wednesday, the PCW said there were “better and more effective ways to express the message other than having people… perform gyrating dance moves that are totally irrelevant to the message that they want to convey.”

Under the Magna Carta of Women, the State and all its instrumentalities must endeavor to “raise the consciousness of the general public in recognizing the dignity of women and the role and contribution of women in the family, community, and the society through the strategic use of mass media,” the agency said.

"Gone are the days when women were being used to attract the attention of an audience, by making them dance or wear skimpy clothes or portraying them as sexual objects in events and materials where these are not even necessary,” the PCW added.