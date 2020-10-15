DOH records 2,261 add’l COVID-19 cases; total infections top 348,000

Commuters wearing face shields wait for a ride home in front of the Kartilya ng Katipunan monument, just outside the Manila City hall on October 14, 2020. Commuter woes were made worse as the limited transportation was compounded by the arrival of tropical depression Ofel brought rains to different parts of the country. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — The Philippines on Thursday reported 2,261 newly-confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases, raising the nationwide caseload to 348,698.

Fourteen out of the more than 100 accredited testing laboratories failed to submit their data on time, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

Cases of recoveries jumped by 385 over the previous day, according to the health department's latest bulletin. The total number of recoveries stood at 294,161.

The country also recorded 50 additional fatalities from the respiratory illness, taking the death toll to 6,497.

Active coronavirus cases in the country, meanwhile, are 48,040, of which 84.6 percent of the patients are exhibiting mild symptoms, the DOH said.

The OCTA Research Group, composed of professors from the University of the Philippines and University of Santo Tomas, said that COVID-19 cases in the Philippines would reach around 380,000 to 410,000 by the end of this month.

