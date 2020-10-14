'Ofel' leaves Luzon, Signal No. 1 still up in several areas: PAGASA

MANILA - Tropical depression Ofel left the Luzon landmass early Thursday and may weaken into a low pressure area over the West Philippine Sea within 12 to 24 hours, the state weather bureau said.

The country's 15th storm this year was last estimated over the coastal waters of Lubang, Occidental Mindoro as of 4 a.m., moving west northwestward at 20 kilometers per hour and packing maximum winds of 45 kph with gusts of up to 55 kph, PAGASA said.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will prevail over mainland Cagayan Valley, Cordilleras, and Central Luzon due to "Ofel," while monsoon rains will prevail over Occidental Mindoro and Palawan including Calamian,

Tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS) No. 1 remains hoisted in the following areas, where 30-60 kph winds may rip roofs off nipa and cogon huts, damage rice crops and down banana plants: