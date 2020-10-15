No bad blood: DENR's Antiporda apologizes over 'bayaran' remark vs UP scientists

A view of the Manila Bay ‘white sand’ project along baywalk on October 8, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - There is "no bad blood" between the UP Marine Science Institute and environment department, a UP MSI official said Thursday, after Undersecretary Benny Antiporda apologized for calling UP marine scientists "bayaran" or paid hacks.

Antiporda earlier said he would not apologize to the UP MSI for criticizing the agency publicly instead of directly approaching it for using crushed dolomite in Manila Bay.

However, he took back his statement and gave his apology in an interview with ANC's Headstart.

"I would like to start my statement with an apology to the UP as a whole. It is not intended to destroy the good name of the university itself but this is just to send the message to UP MSI that we’re partners here," he told ANC's Headstart.

"Again I apologize because talagang natangay po ako ng emotions ko kahapon dahil medyo masakit po, hindi po ako pulitikong tao kaya ganun."

(Again I apologize because I was taken by emotions yesterday because their criticism hurt, I'm not a political person.)

UP MSI director Laura David said she accepts Antiporda's apology as it was only a "misunderstanding and miscommunication."

"Definitely, wala naman pong (there's no) bad blood between DENR and UP. From the very start I knew this was just a misunderstanding and miscommunication," she said in the same ANC interview.

David said she was not angry with Antiporda's statement calling UP "bayaran."

"I’m a teacher at heart and a scientist to the core and it’s part of science to actually be criticized so it’s okay with us to be criticized. The important thing is for communication to continue and we’ve had decades of work with DENR and we’d love to continue the same for years to come," she said.

FREE CONSULT?

Antiporda said the UP MSI should have flagged the agency first before releasing their findings on dolomite in Manila Bay.

The DENR would have consulted UP MSI first if it gave its findings for free as the agency has spent "hundreds of millions" in its previous projects with the research institute, he added.

The UP MSI will give its services for free if data is already available, David said.

"For as long as we already have the data that is needed in order to answer the questions then yes the expertise and expert opinions are free. It’s only when we still have to conduct research that there will have to be money from the client in order to support this research," she said.