Indonesia overtakes Philippines with most COVID-19 infections in Southeast Asia

MANILA — Indonesia on Thursday outnumbered the recorded coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections in the Philippines, and is now the country with most number of cases in Southeast Asia.

Based on data reviewed by the ABS-CBN Data Analytics, Indonesia logged 4,411 new cases Thursday, raising its total case count to 349,160.

In comparison, Philippines' total recorded cases as of Thursday was at 348,698 after it recorded 2,261 additional infections.

The Philippines first outnumbered the coronavirus cases of Indonesia last August 6.

Indonesia has more than twice the population of the Philippines.

In a news report by Reuters last month, it said recent epidemic models by international research groups indicate Indonesia's daily infection numbers could be far higher than those detected, with Imperial College London putting it at 40,000 a day and the Seattle-based Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation pointing to 60,000 daily cases.

