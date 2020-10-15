Home  >  News

Harry Roque says he disagrees with DENR exec's 'bayaran' tag vs UP experts

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 15 2020 03:57 PM

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque on Wednesday said he disagrees with an environment official's claim that experts from the University of the Philippines had "no right" to criticize the Manila Bay dolomite beach because they had received funding support from the government. 

The state university is a "partner" of the government, Roque, a former UP law professor, told reporters. 

Watch his remarks here.

Watch more in iWant or TFC.tv
Read More:  UP Institute of Biology   DENR   dolomite sand   Manila Bay   Manila Bay rehab   white sand   Manila bay white sand  