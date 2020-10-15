Harry Roque says he disagrees with DENR exec's 'bayaran' tag vs UP experts
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 15 2020 03:57 PM
Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque on Wednesday said he disagrees with an environment official's claim that experts from the University of the Philippines had "no right" to criticize the Manila Bay dolomite beach because they had received funding support from the government.
The state university is a "partner" of the government, Roque, a former UP law professor, told reporters.
Watch his remarks here.
