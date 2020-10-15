Cayetano unlikely to join minority bloc following ouster as Speaker, says Barbers

House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano speaks during a media conference after the House hearing on the ABS-CBN franchise renewal on March 10, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Taguig-Pateros Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano is unlikely to join the minority bloc of the House of Representatives following his ouster as Speaker, his party-mate said Thursday, citing his signature to a manifesto supporting the new leadership.

According to Surigao del Norte Rep. Ace Barbers, stalwart of the Nacionalista Party (NP) where Cayetano belongs, the ousted Speaker and his wife Taguig Rep. Lani Cayetano were both signatories to the party's manifesto of support to new House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco.

Barbers told House reporters that "all members" of NP signed the manifesto for their "unequivocal support for Velasco's leadership."

The Surigao del Norte solon likewise revealed that NP House members met with Velasco on Wednesday. However, it was not immediately clear if the Cayetano couple joined the gathering.

Talks of Cayetano joining the minority surfaced earlier Thursday after House Minority Leader Bienvenido Abante said he was ready to yield his position to Cayetano should the latter decide to join their bloc.

Before this, Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Zarate, another member of the minority, said Cayetano was "welcome" but that he needed to apply first to formalize the switch.