LTO orders probe into Tondo road rage incident

MANILA -- The Land Transportation Office (LTO) will hold a separate investigation on a road rage incident that left one person dead in Tondo, Manila on Thursday.

LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor Mendoza II said he already directed the LTO-National Capital Region to look into the fatal road accident that involved a trailer truck and a delivery van.

LTO-NCR Director Roque Verzosa III has been tasked to issue a show cause order (SCO) to the registered owner of the trailer truck and its driver, identified by the police as Marlon Valdez Ilas.

The order stemmed from the death of utility van driver, Benjamin Endrina Bagtas, who was killed after getting pinned between his van and the trailer truck following what appears to be a result of a road rage incident.

A police report obtained by the LTO indicated that both the drivers of the delivery van and the trailer truck were cutting each other’s path along the southbound of Mel Lopez Boulevard in Tondo.

Bagtas then alighted from the vehicle to confront Ilas but was crushed the van and the trailer truck when Ilas veered the truck toward his direction.

“Paulit-ulit po nating sinasabi na walang mabuting idinudulot and init ng ulo sa daan. Lagi po nating iisipin na tayo ang talo kapag hinayaan nating manaig ang init ng ulo,” said Mendoza.

“Lagi nating tatandaan na meron tayong pamilyang uuwian at maapektuhan kapag nagdulot na ng hindi maganda ang init ng ulo. Maging responsible tayong driver kapag nasa daan dahil ito naman ang hinihingi ng pamahalaan sa atin ng tayo ay bigyan ng lisensya sa pagmamaneho.”

Bagtas was declared dead in the hospital. The driver of the trailer truck is now under police custody and facing criminal charges.

