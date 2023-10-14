Dump truck tilts over at Batasan Tunnel

Watch more News on iWantTFC

A dump truck carrying sand tilted over early Saturday at the Batasan Tunnel in Quezon City.

The driver Dexter Catiil was coming from San Mateo Rizal as he was supposed to be headed to Gen. Trias Cavite to deliver sand n the dump truck he was driving.

At around 3 a.m. he said that he wasn’t able to recover as he steered the wheel going left, “Hindi ko sa manibela nakabig tapos buo tumagilid na 'yung truck hindi ko na po siya nabawi agad.”

The accident caused traffic as it occupied two lanes along the tunnel.

Oil spilled on the asphalt road that resulted in first responders spreading sand and members of the Bureau of Fire Protection dousing water.

Catiil was unscathed while his assistant and brother Sixto sustained minor injuries on his right arm.

The driver denied moving fast as it approached the tight curve, “Hindi po, hindi naman po, mabagal lang naman po palusong naman diyan hindi na mabilis takbo namin.”

At 6:09 a.m., the tunnel was temporarily closed to motorists headed towards westbound lane of Commonwealth Avenue to avoid any further accidents.

The road was cleared later in the afternoon.