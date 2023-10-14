Photo courtesy of East Pardillo

MAASIM TOWN, Sarangani — Diving instructor East Pardillo and his group from South Point Divers - Sarangani were dismayed when they found a lifeless sea turtle and shark inside a fishing net entangled in a coral reef in Maasim, Sarangani.

What was supposed to be a fun dive turned out to be an "emotional" one for the group.

Three sharks and an adult turtle were trapped within a fishing net with an estimated size of a basketball court, or even larger. The net covered a coral reef in a marine protected zone.

The diver's photos showed a lifeless sea turtle or pawikan choked by the fishing net and a dead shark with fins bleeding after being entangled in the net.

"This is not my first time to see a net on the reef. But yes... It was a very emotional dive for us dive operator, dive instructor, dive guides and 2 guests photographers from Korea. This is the worst one so far," Pardillo told ABS-CBN News.

"One lady diver (Korean) was crying underwater while cutting the net," he added.

They were able to rescue other two sharks that were also trapped in the net.

They carefully cut the net using a dive knife as the live sharks were quite aggressive from being entangled.

"What if we never even found them on time? What about the other incidents that divers do not ever find? Our team, South Point Divers - Sarangani, and I can only do so much. We are just a grain of sand in the ocean," Pardillo said.

The fishermen of the 2 wooden boats above the divers pulled the net back on their boat, but they failed, as it was tightly entangled on the corals and rocks.

"After releasing 2 live sharks, 1 lifeless shark, and 1 dead adult turtle, we swam away from the net and their boats before hitting the surface, because we are so worried that we might have a big commotion with the fisherfolks. We took the dead turtle and shark with us as evidence," he said.

The photos of divers went viral on social media as they hope that authorities will take necessary steps on marine wildlife protection and take actions against those who harm the marine species.

The Provincial and Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office of Maasim and Sarangani have yet to release a statement regarding the incident.

— Report from Hernel Tocmo