DA vows sufficient rice supply until early next year

Residents from Palanas in Barangay Vasra, Quezon City line up early in the morning to buy rice sold the Department of Agriculture on July 11, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

The Department of Agriculture (DA) has assured the country of sufficient rice supply until early in 2024, based on the recent abundant palay harvest and incoming rice imports.

“Bagama’t umaasa tayo ng additional imports ay very comfortable iyong ating national stock inventory – normally, tinitingnan natin between 60 to 90 days,” said Agriculture Assistant Secretary Arnel de Mesa during a forum in Quezon City.

“With our inventory plus imports, going into the first quarter of next year ay matatag po ang supply ng ating bigas sa buong bansa.”

De Mesa said they are expecting 77 days of national rice stock inventory this month. Once the wet season harvest ends November, he said they expect about 94 days of national stock inventory.

“So wala pa rito iyong additional imports noong buwan ng Setyembre at katapusan ng third quarter na umabot sa 271,000 metric tons iyong na-import,” said the Agriculture official.

“Ang kabuuan, hanggang end ng third quarter is 2.4 million metric tons. This is 600,000 metric tons lower than three million metric tons of the same period last year.”

De Mesa was asked if they expect slower inflation as a result of the drop in rice prices.

“Kami ay naniniwala na malaki ang epekto ng pagbaba ng presyo ng bigas. Kasi kung titingnan natin, sa inflation rate, malaking bagay iyong food inflation na contribution – at doon sa food inflation, malaking contribution doon iyong bigas,” said De Mesa.

"Ang tantiya namin, noong nagkaroon ng pag-aaral doon sa inflation, iyong epekto kasi ng Executive Order (EO) No. 39, naramdaman ito towards last week ng September.”

The DA official claimed that many retailers were selling rice even lower than P41 and P45 a kilo, as it coincided with the start of wet season harvest that started in the last week of August.

He noted that with the entry of September and the peak October-November harvest, there is even more rice supply.

“So, we can expect stability in the prices ng bigas and we can also expect na may mga ilang lugar na bababa rin talaga ang presyo sa mga merkado natin.”