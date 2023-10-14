Photo from the PAGASA Facebook page

The northeasterly surface windflow affecting Northern Luzon is expected to bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms in various parts of the Philippines, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

PAGASA said in its 4 p.m. report that the weather condition will be prevalent in the next 24 hours in Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao, and Abra.

The northeasterly surface windflow is also anticipated to bring isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms in Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

Meanwhile, Palawan might experience flash floods or landslides due to light to moderate to at times heavy rains due to the trough of a low pressure area.

