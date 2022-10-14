Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto. ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto on Friday defended himself from critics on Twitter who tagged him as "elitist" after defending a commuter scheme.

The criticism stemmed from concerns from a netizen who complained that some commuters on the Rosario Bridge had to transfer to the Sto. Rosario de Pasig Parish to wait for public transportation due to a road repair project along Sandoval Avenue.

Bakit kaya pag nasa ibang bansa tayong mga pilipino, handa tayong sumunod sa tamang sakayan/babaan... kahit paglakarin tayo ng 500 meters sumusunod tayo, no questions asked...



Pero pag nasa maynila tayo, magagalit pa kapag inaayos ito... https://t.co/Vw9Ytc46hD — Vico Sotto (@VicoSotto) October 13, 2022

"Anong ginagawa n'yo sa mga pasaherong nag-aabang ng masasakyan sa may Rosario tulay? Pinalipat n'yo sila sa napakalayong simbahan," a Twitter user replied to Sotto's tweet on the repair project.

(What are you doing to commuters waiting for a ride along Rosario Bridge? You had them wait at a distant church.)

Sotto replied by lamenting how Filipinos were willing to abide with public transportation rules in other countries but complain when similar efforts are being done in the Philippines.

"Bakit kaya 'pag nasa ibang bansa tayong mga Pilipino, handa tayong sumunod sa tamang sakayan/babaan... kahit paglakarin tayo ng 500 meters sumusunod tayo, no questions asked... Pero 'pag nasa Maynila tayo, magagalit pa kapag inaayos ito," he said.

(Why are Filipinos abroad willing to walk 500 meters to follow public transportation rules, but complain when the same is done in Manila?)

His tweet immediately received outrage from other Twitter users, with netizen Jericho Rayel Timbol saying: "Tell me that you don’t ride public transportation without telling me you don’t ride public transportation."

Tell me that you don’t ride public transportation without telling me you don’t ride public transportation. — Jericho Rayel Timbol (@jerichorayel) October 13, 2022

Sotto then defended himself, telling Timbol that the church was a "safer" site for commuters.

"With due respect to your opinion/narrative, how about [you] go to the site and see where it's actually safer for commuters? Following rules is cultural too," he said.

He earlier addressed questions about the road repair project along Sandoval Avenue, particularly as to why the project is left unattended during daytime.

"Ang construction permit po ng contractor dito ay 10 p.m. hanggang 5 a.m. Inoobserbahan po kasi natin ang Occupational Safety and Health Standards... lalo na't nasa "breaking phase" pa tayo, delikado kung may works habang maraming dumadaan," Sotto said.

