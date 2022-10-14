This PAGASA photo shows tropical depression Neneng at 10:40 a.m. Friday.

MANILA — Tropical depression Neneng slightly weakened on Friday but is still forecast to strengthen and bring rains this weekend over northern Luzon, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

"Neneng is forecast to further intensify while moving over the Philippine Sea and may reach tropical storm category by Saturday evening or Sunday early morning," the weather agency said in its 11 a.m. bulletin.

The tropical cyclone, moving west-southwestward at 25 kph, was at 835 kilometers east of extreme northern Luzon at 10 a.m.

It was packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and 55 kph gusts.

Neneng is seen to continue moving west-southwestward before turning westward on Friday night or early Saturday morning, PAGASA said.

The tropical cyclone is forecast to maintain this heading until it makes landfall or may pass very close in Babuyan Islands or Batanes on Sunday.

Neneng could be out of the Philippine area of responsibility by Monday.

RAINFALL

On Saturday, PAGASA said light to moderate with at times heavy rains would likely occur over Batanes, Cagayan, including Babuyan Islands, Apayao, and Kalinga.

By Sunday, Neneng will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Cagayan, Apayao, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains may lash the rest of Ilocos Region and Cordillera Administrative Region, it said.

Signal no. 1 could be hoisted this Friday afternoon over the eastern portion of northern Luzon "in the anticipation of winds of at least strong breeze to near gale strength associated with the approaching tropical cyclone."

According to PAGASA's latest track and intensity forecast, signal no. 2 is possibly the highest signal it could raise.

