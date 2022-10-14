This PAGASA photo shows tropical depression Neneng at 4 p.m. Friday.

MANILA — Tropical depression Neneng slightly intensified on Friday afternoon, state weather bureau PAGASA said, as it raised wind signal no. 1 over parts of northern Luzon.

Neneng was 795 kilometers east of Calayan, Cagayan at 4 p.m. It was packing maximum winds of 55 kilometers per hour and up to 70 kph gusts, said PAGASA.



PAGASA in its 5 p.m. bulletin raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 in the following areas, where 39 to 61 kph winds are expected within 36 hours.

Batanes

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Eastern portion of Apayao (Luna, Santa Marcela, Flora, Pudtol)

Northern portion of Isabela (Santa Maria, San Pablo, Maconacon)

PAGASA said wind signal 2 was the highest it could raise based on Neneng's track and intensity forecast.

Neneng may reach tropical storm intensity on Saturday night or Sunday morning. It may hit land or pass very close to Batanes or Babuyan Islands on Sunday morning or afternoon, said the weather bureau.

HEAVY RAINFALL

From Saturday morning to afternoon, PAGASA said light to moderate with at times heavy rains could be expected over Batanes, Cagayan, including Babuyan Islands, Apayao, Kalinga, and Ilocos Norte.

By Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon, moderate to heavy with at times intense rains will lash Batanes, Cagayan, including Babuyan Islands, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur, the weather agency warned.

Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over Isabela and the rest of Ilocos Region and Cordillera Administrative Region.

"Under these conditions, scattered flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible," PAGASA warned.

Moving at 10 kph, Neneng is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Monday, the weather bureau said.

