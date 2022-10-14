President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. delivers a speech after signing the SIM Card Registration Act, the first bill he signed into law as the country's chief executive, at Malacañang Palace on Monday, October 10, 2022. Noel B. Pabalate, PPA Pool

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has appointed lawyer Cheloy Garafil as press officer-in-charge so far as the government continues its rightsizing policy, he said Friday.

Garafil was offered the OIC and not the secretary post "because we are still in transition," said Marcos.

"We talk about rightsizing all the time. We are rightsizing everything, everywhere all the time and this is part of that," the President said when asked if there would be any announcement from his office soon about new appointments.

"So, that’s the reason that I said we are still in transition. But magsosolidify na yang mga position na yan," he added.

Garafil's appointment came following the resignation of former Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles due to health reasons. Weeks before, lawyer Vic Rodriguez also stepped down from his post to focus on his family.

Former Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin was appointed as Rodriguez's successor.

Last week, Marcos said candidates for the position of Press Secretary have already been cut down to 3; his final decision is expected to be made public soon.

Rightsizing is among President Marcos' priorities for his administration, vowing to cut cost in the government by eradicating duplicate posts or offices.

In his first order as President, Marcos abolished the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) and the Office of the Cabinet Secretary, citing the need for a “just allocation of resources” due to the ongoing health and fiscal crises.