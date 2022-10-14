University students pose beside a Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) advocacy standees at a University in Manila. The group is supporting the passage of the Sexual Orientation Gender Identity and Expression Bill at the Senate. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The progressive Makabayan bloc in the House of Representatives has filed a bill prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity, or expression or sex characteristics (SOGIESC).

"The bill aims to ensure that all people, regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, or sex characteristics (SOGIESC) are able to exercise their rights to life, education, employment, and expression without fear of reprisal or discrimination," the bloc said in its explanatory note of House Bill 5551.

"This bill aims to ensure that there will be no more members of the LGBTQIA+ deprived of basic rights, such as the right to work, the right to education, the right to access health services, facilities, and establishments, and others, simply because of their SOGIE. Discrimination has been a reality in the lives of the LGBTQIA+," the note added.

According to the group, the Philippines' lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning, intersex, asexual, and more (LGBTQIA+) community do not have laws to recognize them legally and protect them from discrimination.

The Makabayan bloc is composed of House Deputy Minority Leader and ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro, Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas and Kabataan Rep. Raoul Manuel.

The bill seeks to prohibit denying access to public services to any person on the basis of SOGIESC, as well as the disclosure of one's sexual orientation or gender identity in the criteria for hiring or career opportunities.

The measure also seeks to ban the publishing of content that seems to encourage stigma or violence against the LGBTQIA+ community in the media or in educational textbooks.

Persons who deny access to establishments, or those who harass persons based on SOGIESC will also be penalized if the bill becomes a law.

Any government official or employee or any of those tasked to implement the bill or investigate possible violations could also face administrative sanctions for unreasonable delay to perform such a duty.

Under the bill, a person who commits any discriminatory practice may face a fine of P100,000 to P500,000, and could be imprisoned from 1 to 12 years.

The court may additionally require community service in terms of attendance in human rights education and exposure to the plight of the victims.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros twice sponsored a similar measure in the Senate and faced hard questioning from conservative lawmakers. The bill failed to hurdle third and final reading.

