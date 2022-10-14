Imee Marcos shrugs off criticisms against brother

MANILA — Sen. Imee Marcos on Friday shrugged off criticisms about her brother President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.'s style of leadership in his first 100 days in office.

What’s important, she said, is to listen to what the 31 million people who voted for him are saying.

‘Talagang mahihirapan pag 31M ang dapat pakinggan. Sa dinami-dami naman ng sumuporta, at tumangkilik at nagmahal, talagang kailangang suriin ng maigi, pakinggan ang isa’t-isa at gumawa ng desisyon,” the senator said.

“Aminin na natin na yung expectation ay talagang nothing short of a miracle. I think we will be doing better very quickly. But in the meantime, eto nga harapin natin 'tong cost of living nightmare,” she added.

She said she has bought trucks which are now being used to go to the provinces and bring harvests to Metro Manila and other urban areas in the country.

Marcos said will also continue to distribute "nutribuns".