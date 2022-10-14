MANILA — The Philippines has recorded 3,890 cholera cases since the start of the year, which is 286 percent higher from the number of cases reported in 2021, the Department of Health said Friday.

The country had 1,009 cholera cases from January to October 1 last year, according to the DOH.

"Ang cholera cases natin nitong 2022... are actually higher than what we reported even during the pre-pandemic years," Dr. Alethea De Guzman, director of DOH's epidemiology bureau, said in a press briefing.

Most cholera cases were tallied in Eastern Visayas (2,622), Davao Region (441) and Caraga (289).

DOH data also showed that 52 percent or 2,031 afflicted with cholera this year were female and 18 percent or 692 were aged 5 to 9.

The agency also confirmed 37 deaths from cholera as of Oct. 1. The figure is 640 percent higher than the 5 cholera-related deaths recorded during the same period in 2021.

De Guzman said the epidemic threshold for cholera was breached in July in which the country recorded many cases.

"Pero makikita din natin... na makaraan ng peak nung July ay bumaba na ang kaso ng cholera at mukhang nagpa-plateau na over the last month," she added.

The DOH flagged Central Luzon, Central Visayas, and Eastern Visayas for exceeding the epidemic threshold in the past 4 months.

The following areas also recorded positive growth rate of cholera cases in the past month:

-Central Luzon: Olongapo City

-Bicol Region: Camarines Sur

-Western Visayas 6: Catanduanes, Masbate

-Eastern Visayas: Eastern Samar, Leyte and Ormoc City

Cholera is an acute diarrheal infection caused by ingestion of food or water contaminated with the bacterium Vibrio cholerae, the World Health Organization said.

It takes between 12 hours and 5 days for a person to show symptoms after ingesting contaminated food or water. Most of those infected with the water-borne disease will have no or mild symptoms and can be successfully treated with oral rehydration solution.

Cholera affects both children and adults, and can kill within hours if untreated, the WHO said.

