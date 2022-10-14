COVID fight not a priority in 2023 national budget, says watchdog

MANILA — Fighting the COVID-19 pandemic seems to be a non-priority in the the Marcos Jr. administration's proposed 2023 national budget, a civil society watchdog said Friday.

Institute for Leadership, Empowerment and Democracy (iLEAD) executive director Zy-za Nadine Suzara said that based on the allocations for the proposed budget, economic recovery and the COVID-19 pandemic "do not appear to be major priorities."

"In fact, I would go as far as to say that it’s a budget that assumes a scenario where there’s no more COVID so there are no more funds for vaccine booster shots and other COVID-related expenditures,” Suzara said.

She added that the budget shows "less emphasis on people-centered programs."

"The military continues to enjoy support not so much the PNP and infrastructure continues to be a priority," she said.

“That’s what we can expect. This is the kind of prioritization that you can expect in the next few years of his term because normally the first budget of a new administration signals what’s important to that administration," Suzara added.

She also noted that "avalanches," or major increases in budget spending, reflect "macropolitical decisions" made by either Marcos Jr. or Congress.

Suzara said these were in agencies or offices under the direct control of Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte.

On the other hand, marginal increases only went to tourism, the Philippine National Police, and on micro, small and medium enterprises.

This was despite previous pronouncements that tourism would be one of the industries driving economic recovery post-pandemic, she said.

For Suzara, only the country's top officials and the military will be benefiting from the proposed budget.

The House of Representatives earlier approved the proposed P5.268-trillion national budget for 2023 on final reading, with a vote of 289-3-0. - report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News

