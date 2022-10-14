CHR lauds Bulacan's continuing suspension of mining, quarrying activities

The Commission on Human Rights expressed its support on the continued suspension of mining, quarrying, and other types of extractive operations in Bulacan in the aftermath of super typhoon Karding.

The CHR noted Bulacan Governor Daniel Fernando issued the ban on August 16, days before the September 26 onslaught of Karding which brought devastating floods to the province as well as the death of five rescuers.

The CHR commended the resolve of the provincial government of Bulacan led by Fernando, including its environment and natural resources office, to tackle illegal mining and quarrying in the province.

“This demonstrates that they give due primacy to the safety and welfare of the people and the long-term state of the environment," it said in a statement.

The continued suspension of extractive operations in the aftermath of super typhoon Karding upholds the right of Filipinos to a healthy environment and helps ensure the safety of affected communities, according to the CHR.

“This devastating incident underscores the tragic consequence of environmental abuse notwithstanding the damages it can bring to the livelihood, shelter, and general well-being of affected families and communities,” the CHR said.

The commission also reiterated that the degradation of the environment leads to the loss of human lives, conflict over resources, food insecurity, and public health crises.

“Protecting the environment, which supports the enjoyment of many basic rights, also ensures the welfare and dignity of the community that inhabits it,” the CHR said.

The CHR also reminded the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to implement its mandate of providing mechanisms to monitor human rights violations, develop linkages with other government agencies and take appropriate action against violators.

“It is our hope that the national government and local government units will follow suit in taking firm actions to defend the environment and ensure the long-term welfare of the people instead of merely seeing the economic gains from the mining industry,” the CHR said.

The commission also underscored the obligation of mining companies to do their part in protecting the environment, in accordance with the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.

