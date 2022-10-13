Cebu province has ordered a temporary ban on the entry of live hogs, boar semen, pork and other pork-related products from Iloilo and Panay Island.

This was announced after the Iloilo provincial government confirmed its first case of African Swine Fever this year.

Based on Gov. Gwen Garcia's new executive order, which was publicly released on Thursday, the ban will last for 60 days, from October 13 until December 12.

“The Provincial Government of Cebu cannot risk the incursion of

the disease within its territorial jurisdiction,” her order read.

The directive covers the banning of livestock transport vehicles carrying pigs. It also calls on seaports and airports to increase biosecurity measures to make sure strict inspections will be in place.

Livestock permits earlier issued by the province for those coming from the said areas will be temporarily suspended as well.

For areas included in the jurisdiction of Negros Oriental or Negros Occidental, meanwhile, additional requirements will be asked.

“The Provincial Veterinarian of Negros Oriental or Negros Occidental, as the case maybe, shall issue a certificate for the shipment” the order read.

Garcia also reminded barangays to mobilize their animal health aides for this matter, as well as tapping in the authorities, such as the police and Philippine Coast Guard to implement this order.

African swine fever is considered a highly contagious disease that is fatal to domestic and wild pigs.

Cebu and other provinces in the Central Visayas region have maintained to be ASF-free since 2019. — Report by Annie Perez