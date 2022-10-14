Students wearing masks recite the Panatang Makabayan at the Aurora A. Quezon Elementary School in Manila on the first day of classes. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Ninety-six percent of about 47,000 public schools nationwide have access to handwashing facilities, data from the Department of Education (DepEd) showed.

Dir. Lope Santos III from DepEd's Bureau of Learner Support Services said Friday that the remaining 4 percent are in the process of setting up handwashing facilities.

These schools are located in "far-flung areas", said Santos.

"Kaunti na lang itong ilang ginagawan pa natin. Pero ito ay naka-integrate na doon sa lahat ng programa natin sa school level. Priority ito ng ating Kagawaran, na tayuan lahat ng handwashing facility ang ating mga eskwelahan, even last-mile schools," Santos shared.

(These are just few. But these are integrated in all our programs at the school level. This is a priority of our department, to build handwashing facilities in our schools, even last-mile schools.)

"Ito po iyong mga malalayong lugar. Pero kahit itong malalayong lugar na pinuntahan namin ay nakita namin iyong kanilang innovativeness. Kahit nanggagaling sa spring iyong mga tubig, naglalagay rin sila ng mga handwashing facility kahit ito ay mga malalaking drum na nilalagyan nila," he added.

(But even if these are far-flung area, we went there and saw their innovativeness. Even though their water comes from a spring, they put up makeshift handwashing facilities using large drugs.)

Santos said the target is to reach 100 percent by Nov. 2, when DepEd intends to implement full face-to-face classes in all schools nationwide, as discussions continue in the Cabinet to possibly give schools an option to conduct blended learning beyond this date.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health is in constant coordination with DepEd on the proper implementation of health protocols as more schools reopen for in-person classes, said DOH-Metro Manila regional director Dr. Gloria Balboa.

"Iyong mga kailangang-kailangan talaga, nai-implement, like wearing of face mask, the handwashing that we're doing now. Hand hygiene kasi pwede rin iyong disinfectant, then social distancing," she said.

"As you can see, medyo malalayo rin ang mga chairs kasi hindi nga pwedeng maglapit-lapit. Naka-in place naman iyong ating protocols, so I think they're ready. They have prepared for it."

(The necessary measures are being like wearing of face mask, the handwashing that we're doing now. Hand hygiene could be practices with disinfectant, then social distancing. Chairs are still far apart. Our protocols are in place, so I think they're ready.)

Balboa said teachers are also key in the compliance to health protocols, and encouraged them to constantly remind students of guidelines.

On Friday, DepEd, DOH, and UNICEF celebrated Global Handwashing Day in Marikina Elementary School through an information campaign reminding children and communities to maintain proper hygiene and clean environment.

