Intensity 6 felt in Pili: Strong quake hits Camarines Sur

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 14 2021 11:32 PM

MANILA - A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck Camarines Sur Thursday night, according to Phivolcs.

The tectonic quake occurred at 10:08 p.m. approximately 1 km northwest of Canaman town and struck at a depth of 7 km.

Intensity 6 was registered in Pili, Camarines Sur, while Intensity 5 was experienced in Sipocot town.

Intensity 3 was logged in Iriga City while Intensities 2 and 1 were experienced in Legazpi City, Albay, and Mercedes, Camarines Norte, respectively.

No aftershock is expected although damage is likely from the quake, the agency said.

