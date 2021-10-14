Phivolcs image

MANILA - A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck Camarines Sur Thursday night, according to Phivolcs.

The tectonic quake occurred at 10:08 p.m. approximately 1 km northwest of Canaman town and struck at a depth of 7 km.

Intensity 6 was registered in Pili, Camarines Sur, while Intensity 5 was experienced in Sipocot town.

Intensity 3 was logged in Iriga City while Intensities 2 and 1 were experienced in Legazpi City, Albay, and Mercedes, Camarines Norte, respectively.

No aftershock is expected although damage is likely from the quake, the agency said.