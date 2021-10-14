Health Secretary Francisco Duque III gives an update to President Rodrigo Roa Duterte during a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Malacañang Palace on October 4, 2021. Richard Madelo, Presidential Photo

MANILA - Health Secretary Francisco Duque said Thursday he would recommend to President Rodrigo Duterte to allow the attendance of Cabinet members in Senate inquiries if these were less frequent.

Duque, in a Senate hearing Wednesday, said he supports the petition of 45 medical workers groups signed by former health chiefs calling for accountability after Duterte banned his Cabinet from attending the chamber's legislative inquiries.

The DOH, meantime, is "ready support any questions," the Senate would ask by writing them back and submitting subpoena documents, Duque said.

"I have discussed this with Senator (Franklin) Drilon if we can make adjustments and I will endorse or recommend to the President, say the frequency of attending the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearings," he told ANC's Headstart.

"If it’s not going to be too frequent in a week, say two or more, at least siguro once a week pwede na (maybe at least once a week is good)."

Duque said he did not miss a Senate hearing on the alleged mismanagement of pandemic funds prior to Duterte's order banning Cabinet officials from the said inquiry.

"Let me tell you that prior to the issuance of memo rider Oct 5...the DOH had a 100 percent attendance. Personally I had attended 10 times of the 10 hearings prior to Oct. 5," he said.

"I think the questions were relevant and to the point, I had answered to the best of knowledge and with the support of my undersecretaries, assistance secretaries and directors."

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee is conducting a probe on the government’s purchase of allegedly overpriced and substandard face masks, face shields and other medical equipment from Pharmally.

Duterte has blasted the panel’s conduct of the hearings, calling them a “waste of time.” He has also repeatedly insulted Senator Richard Gordon, who chairs the committee.

His former economic adviser, Michael Yang, has been linked to the allegedly dubious deals.