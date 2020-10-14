Ofel makes third landfall, barrels towards Marinduque, Romblon

PAGASA said weather system Ofel is forecast to remain a tropical depression while crossing the Southern Luzon area but it is expected to intensify into a tropical storm after emerging over the West Philippine Sea. PAGASA Facebook page

MANILA— Tropical depression Ofel made its third landfall near Burias Island in Masbate Wednesday noon, while it moved towards the Marinduque and Romblon areas, the state weather bureau said.

Ofel had made its second landfall over Matnog in Sorsogon at 6:00 a.m. Wednesday, and its initial landfall in Can-avid, Eastern Samar, at 2:30 a.m.

According to PAGASA's latest weather bulletin, Ofel's center was estimated at 105 kilometers west of Juban, Sorsogon around 1 p.m., packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 55 kph.

The storm is forecast to move west-northwestward or westward over the inland seas of Southern Luzon and might pass near or over the provinces of Romblon and Mindoro, PAGASA said.

PAGASA said Ofel is forecast to remain a tropical depression while crossing Southern Luzon but is forecast to intensify into a tropical storm after emerging over the West Philippine Sea.

Ofel will also bring moderate to heavy with intense rains over the Bicol Region, Calabarzon, Aurora, Marinduque, Romblon, and Mindoro provinces on Wednesday until Thursday morning.

Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, and the rest of Central Luzon will experience light to moderate rains because of the storm, according to PAGASA.

The southwest monsoon, meanwhile, will bring moderate to heavy rains over Caraga, Davao Region, and Sarangani.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains may prevail over the rest of Mindanao, PAGASA said.

Tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS) No. 1 was raised in parts of Luzon, where 30 to 60 kph winds may rip roofs off nipa and cogon huts, damage rice crops and down banana plants:

Batangas

southern portion of Laguna (Luisiana, Majayjay, Liliw, Nagcarlan, Rizal, San Pablo City, Calauan, Alaminos, Los Baños, Bay, Magdalena)

central and southern portions of Quezon (Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Buenavista, San Narciso, San Andres, Mulanay, San Francisco, Catanauan, Lopez, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat, Perez, Atimonan, Tayabas City, Mauban, Sampaloc, Lucban, Gumaca, General Luna, Macalelon, Pitogo, Unisan, Plaridel, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Pagbilao, Lucena City, Sariaya, Candelaria, Dolores, Tiaong, San Antonio)

Calamian Islands

Occidental Mindoro

Oriental Mindoro

Marinduque

Romblon

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Albay

Sorsogon

Masbate (including Ticao and Burias Islands)

The weather agency expects Ofel to leave the Philippine area of responsibility at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.