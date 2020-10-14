Senate OKs on final reading bill allowing President to take actions vs red tape

People line up outside the Social Security System branch in Caloocan City on August 26, 2020 as Metro Manila remains under general community quarantine to stem the spread of COVID-19. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Senate on Wednesday approved on third and final reading a bill that gives the President special powers to "expedite the processing and issuance of national and local licenses, permits, and certifications" in times of emergency, hours after Malacañang certified the measure against red tape as urgent.

LOOK: President Duterte certifies as urgent Senate Bill No. 1844.



Under the proposal, the President may “suspend or remove” any govt official who will fail to “expedite the processing & issuance of national & local licenses, permits, & certifications.” (📷 from Sen Migz Zubiri) pic.twitter.com/TVTmYPeW6e — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) October 14, 2020

"This is a good accompanying measure to the Ease of Doing Business [Act]," Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri earlier said in plenary.

"The president will now be emboldened to remove more people for their ineptitude and incompetence in government service," said Zubiri, who heralded the passage of the Anti-Red Tap Act in previous Congresses.

Under Senate Bill No. 1844, the chief executive will be allowed to "suspend the requirements for national and local permits, licenses and certifications" to "accelerate and streamline regulatory processes" in government.

Under the measure, the President will also be allowed to "suspend or remove" any government official who will be proven to have delayed the issuance of documents to any individual or corporation.

"Magtulungan at magbayanihan po tayo para matanggal ang red tape at corruption sa ating burukrasya," Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go said in a statement.

(Let us work together to get rid of red tape and corruption from our bureaucracy.)

"Magmalasakit tayo sa mga kapwa nating Pilipino at bigyan natin sila ng mabilis, maayos at maaasahang serbisyo mula sa gobyerno," he said.

(Let us show concern for our fellow Filipinos and give them fast, decent and reliable service from the government.)

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier met with Senate and House leaders to ask for the passage of a measure that would eliminate red tape and corruption in government.

He offered to be invited as a resource person during the bill's deliberations, but did not push through with his Senate appearance.

In July, Duterte mandated all government agencies to adopt new technologies to make "physical queue a thing of the past" as the Philippines tried to limit outdoor movement in confined spaces to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

The passage of the measure also comes as the government pushes to restart economic activity after the global pandemic forced several businesses shut in the first quarter of 2020.