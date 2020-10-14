PH records 1,910 new COVID-19 cases; 11 labs fail to submit results

Commuters walk to Quezon Avenue in Quezon City and the nearest EDSA Busway station to catch their ride to Manila and Monumento (in Caloocan City) on Oct. 8, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News​

MANILA (UDPATE) — The Philippines' coronavirus tally climbed by 1,910 to 346,536 on Wednesday, the second straight day that additional daily confirmed infections were below 2,000.

This is the lowest daily increase since Sept. 22, according to ABS-CBN Data Analytics.

Wednesday's newly-announced cases, of which 624 are from the National Capital Region (NCR), do not include results from 11 testing laboratories that failed to submit their data on time.

Majority or 86% of the new cases occurred in the last 2 weeks.

Except for Oct. 12, Oct. 4 and Sept. 28, the Philippines has been logging less than 3,000 cases a day in the last 3 weeks, although there were some days when more than a dozen laboratories were unable to submit their data.

The Department of Health also reported 579 additional recovered patients and 78 new COVID-related deaths, 64 or which happened in this month.

With a total of 293,860 recoveries and 6,449 fatalities, the country's active cases stood at 46,227.

A total of 87 cases, of which 85 were tagged as recovered, were removed from the official tally after being identified as duplicates.

There were also 17 cases first tagged as recovered but were found out to be deaths.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire on Wednesday morning said that while NCR still has a lot of cases, they are seeing the numbers to be stabilizing and slowly decreasing.

“We were able to decongest already [our health system],” she said, referring to lower occupancy rates of hospitals.

The OCTA Research Group, composed of professors from the University of the Philippines and University of Santo Tomas, estimates that COVID-19 cases in the Philippines will reach 380,000 to 410,000 by the end of October.

This week, the group recommended that stricter quarantine measures be enforced in certain areas in the country with higher “attack rates”, or percentages of the population recently infected with COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, 38.1 million people have been infected by the COVID-19 virus, according to the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) coronavirus dashboard. Of those, 1,086,315 have died and almost 26.5 million have recovered.

Currently, the Philippines is the 18th country with the most number of cumulative COVID-19 cases, based on the JHU tally. But ABS-CBN Data Analytics Head Edson Guido said Indonesia might overtake the country on Thursday in terms of total cases.